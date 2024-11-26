Fatal crash reported south of Ingersoll

A stretch of road south of Ingersoll is expected to be closed for several hours following a fatal crash around 6:20 a.m.

OPP are on scene of the two-vehicle crash on Plank Line, which is closed between McBeth Road and Salford Road.

According to police, one person died, and one was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

There is no word on how the crash happened.

More details will be provided as they become available.