    Fatal crash reported south of Ingersoll

    OPP attended the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Plank Line, between McBeth Road and Salford Road, on Nov. 26, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) OPP attended the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Plank Line, between McBeth Road and Salford Road, on Nov. 26, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    A stretch of road south of Ingersoll is expected to be closed for several hours following a fatal crash around 6:20 a.m.

    OPP are on scene of the two-vehicle crash on Plank Line, which is closed between McBeth Road and Salford Road.

    According to police, one person died, and one was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

    There is no word on how the crash happened.

    More details will be provided as they become available.

