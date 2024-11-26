Man allegedly breaks into woman’s house, stands naked with a knife beside her bed: Sarnia police

Sarnia police have issued a public safety advisory in the area of Kathleen Avenue and East Street following the report of a disturbing break and enter.

They say they were called to the area Tuesday just after 8:30 a.m. for a break and enter that had occurred earlier in the morning.

According to police, a man had entered the residence where a woman was sleeping at about 3 a.m.

Police say the woman woke up to the man standing beside her bed naked with a knife.

After a struggle, the victim caused the man to drop the knife and flee the residence. Police say the victim was sexually assaulted but did not require medical attention.

The man has been described as white, in his 20s, has a bald head, with a distinctive tattoo on the right side of his body.

Officers are canvassing the area for any potential witnesses or video surveillance.

Sarnia Police Service is requesting that anyone in the area of East Street/Wellington Street/Walnut Avenue South/Cherry Drive with dash cam or video surveillance to contact Sarnia Police Service Detective Reg Musclow at 519-344-8861 ext. 6198.

Residents can expect increased police presence in this neighbourhood.

This is an active Investigation, and additional information will be provided when available.