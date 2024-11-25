Londoner whose wallet was stolen from their unlocked car serves as cautionary tale

A good reminder for Londoners to lock their cars, a woman is facing charges after being spotted trying to open car doors in the east end of the city over the weekend.

On Sunday morning at approximately 6:30, a concerned witness called police after spotting the woman entering an unlocked vehicle in the area of Ailsa Place and Pond Mills Road.

A description was provided, but the woman fled on foot before police could get there.

Police say that the owner of the vehicle reported that his wallet had been stolen, and his credit card used at a nearby business.

Video surveillance at the business captured the suspect entering the store and using the stolen credit card.

According to police, the woman was located nearby, and upon being searched was found with the stolen property, and drugs.

A 26-year-old now faces charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, unauthorized use of credit card data, resist a peace officer and, possession of a schedule I substance.