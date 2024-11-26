Police look to identify 3 suspects in shooting investigation, arrest 4th suspect
London police are asking the public for help identifying suspects involved in a break, enter and shooting investigation.
Around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, police say three men attended an apartment in the 200-block of Simcoe Street. Once inside the building, the three men forcibly entered a unit, police say.
According to police, the occupants confronted the suspects, then one of the men pointed a firearm at them before firing the gun inside the apartment.
No injuries were reported.
The suspects then allegedly fled on foot and the victims called 911, providing suspect descriptions to police.
Investigators reviewed video surveillance and found images of the three suspects.
Suspect #1
- male
- white
- approximately 25-35 years old
- medium build
- light-coloured goatee
- tall
- wearing a black hooded sweater, black New Balance jacket, blue jeans with rips and black Nike shoes with white soles and white Nike symbol
- was carrying a grey cross-body bag
Suspect #2
- male
- Indigenous
- approximately 25-35 years old
- larger build
- average height
- black facial hair on his chin and thin black moustache
- wearing a black or dark navy “Jordan” hooded sweater, black pants and grey running shoes with white laces and white soles
Suspect #3
- male
- white
- approximately 25-35 years old
- walks with a slight lean to his right
- wearing grey jeans with red markings on the inside of the pant legs below the knee, a black jacket with red inner lining and black high-top sneakers
Additionally, investigators identified a fourth suspect, a 39-year-old man from London, who was arrested Tuesday morning at a residential complex in the area of Wellington Road and Simcoe Street.
He has been charged with the following offences:
- Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
- Discharge firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest
- Break and enter with intent
The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court.
The investigation remains ongoing.
