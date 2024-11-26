Goderich woman’s 'passion' for Christmas on display for all to enjoy

Ida Mcaulay loves Christmas. She loves it so much she has spent the past several weeks putting together a Christmas display that would make Santa Claus himself blush.

“I think every piece I put in the village has some type of meaning. Whether it was something that my daughter inspired me with, like, Santa coming down from the North Pole, or the animal shelter or, you know, the merry go round or, Snow White from Walt Disney,” said the Goderich grandmother.

For the past 26 years Mcaulay has put together a Christmas village display and opened it up to the public. First in Cambridge, then Southampton, and now in Goderich – which has been her home for the past decade.

“I've been getting phone calls. I've been getting emails. The support has been endless, and I can't be more grateful and more in love with our community and this town of Goderich, for everything they've done this year,” she said.

Ida Mcaulay is the mastermind behind “Ida’s Christmas Village”, which is on display at 91 Hamilton Street in Goderich, from December 1 to January 1 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Mcaulay said she was inspired by her young daughter to start sharing her love for everything Christmas with more than friends and family more than two decades ago. She’s bought most of the Christmas village and Santa displays but has had much donated to her over the years.

“I think my vision is to have people feel that same feeling that I had 26 years ago – to appreciate what they already have and not what they're going to be getting for Christmas. Just love what you have already and it's amazing what you can feel inside,” she said.

With the help of the Goderich B.I.A., “Ida’s Christmas Village” found a new home this year at the former Goderich Tourism Centre – it will be the centrepiece of holiday celebrations in the shoreline town complete with a space for Santa visits and interested visitors from December 1, until January 1.

“We're going to have Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus here three or four Sundays, starting December 1. They're all welcome – and, if you don't happen to see anybody in here and you want some private time with just your family and taking pictures, that’s great too.Come on in and take pictures of your little ones, of your family. You're all welcome,” said the smiling Mcaulay.

Asked if she could describe why she’s put together this huge Christmas display for the past 26 years, for everyone to enjoy, in one word, she said that one word would be “love.”

“At Christmas, let's let our hearts shine as much as we can. You can't lose,” she said.

“Ida’s Christmas Village” is located at 91 Hamilton Street in Goderich. The official “Open House” is December 1, but Ida is there most days, putting the final touches on the display, and has already had several interested and excited visitors. Although not necessary, donations of socks, mittens, toques or nonperishable food items are appreciated when you stop by.