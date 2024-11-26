Sarnia councillor won't apologize to mayor and staff for vulgar attacks during meeting

A controversial Sarnia councillor is under fire for a vulgar exchange during a city budget meeting on Tuesday.

Coun. Bill Dennis launched personal attacks against the mayor and some city staffers, resulting in his expulsion.

It began with Dennis questioning consulting fees, but diverted quickly into the use of profanity and insults, including the F-word.

Dennis, who has frequently sparred with other members of the Sarnia Council and staff, is currently suing the CAO.

In an interview late Tuesday with CTV News London, Dennis stated he can “get a little testy” at times, but he stands by his statements.

He said his actions are on behalf of his constituents who are tired of, “weak leadership,” and Sarnia falling economically behind London and St. Thomas.

A screenshot of a Sarnia council meeting on Nov. 26, 2024, that resulted in Coun. Bill Dennis being expelled. (Source: YourTV Sarnia/YouTube) Dennis said Mayor Mike Bradley should anticipate the same after decades in the mayor’s chair.

“I’m a guy, I’m a man. That kind of stuff doesn’t hurt my feelings. If that kind of stuff hurts his feelings, so be it,” Dennis stated.

While he was unapologetic towards the mayor and others in the online budget meeting, Dennis did offer an apology to the people of Sarnia for his choice of words.

“I would apologize to the citizens of Sarnia. They deserve better than that. But, to be honest with you, I refuse to be taken advantage of by people who play games,” he said.

Dennis, who intends to run for mayor in the next municipal election, calls himself an “intense and emotional person.”

But Bradley said his words were “foul” “obscene” and “unacceptable.”

He told CTV News London, “I was extremely disappointed more in sorrow than anger. That's one individual who would be so disruptive and this has been going on and on and on. And the language used today attacking people was just not acceptable in any venue.”

Bradley said this is the first time in his 36 years as mayor of Sarnia that he has expelled a council member from a meeting.