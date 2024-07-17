LONDON
London

    • London man charged with sexual assault, more victims yet to come forward

    (CTV News file photo)
    A London man has been charged with sexual assault, and police believe that there may be more victims yet to come forward.

    Police say 51-year-old Hassan Hharfan picked up a woman in the Adelaide and Leathorne area on July 5, and sexually assaulted her in his car.

    He is described as Middle Eastern, 200 pounds with a medium build and brown hair and eyes.

    The suspect vehicle is a dark blue 2015 Volkswagen Jetta.

