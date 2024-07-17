Rollover collision in London involved stolen vehicle: police

London police say that four people are in custody, following an east end crash this afternoon involving a stolen car.

The two vehicle collision happened around 1:45 p.m. at Hamilton Road and Gore Road, causing one of the cars to flip.

Police say that there were five people in the stolen car at the time.

One person was arrested at the scene, however four others fled on foot. Three of them have since been arrested, with one outstanding.

No serious injuries have been reported at this time, police continue to investigate.