LONDON
London

    • Local military reservists killed in New Brunswick crash

    Three local Canadian military reservists have died following a weekend crash in New Brunswick.

    The single-vehicle collision happened early Sunday morning in Sheffield.

    Sources have confirmed to CTV News that one person of the First Hussars and two members of the Fourth Battalion were killed in the crash not far from CFB Gagetown.

    RCMP said the vehicle swerved off the road, hit and tree and then caught fire.

    No names are being released at this time.

