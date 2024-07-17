London Firefighters respond to homeless woman in Thames River

Just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, London Municipal Bylaw Enforcement Officers reported a woman was in the Thames River between Adelaide Street and Egerton Street.

She was refusing to leave the water because her belongings were being removed from an encampment.

The woman eventually moved to high ground after the London Fire Department arrived.

“She's not in, any danger. London Cares is coming out, and they're going to hopefully look after the woman and her needs at this time,” explained District Chief Jamie Britton.

While firefighters were attending to the woman, they received reports of a canoe floating downstream

LFD is deploying a boat to investigate if there was anyone is associated with the canoe.

Britton added, “The river is moving very quickly at this time and there is a lot of water flow. It is extremely unsafe to be near or in the river at this time. So everybody should stay away from it.”