London Firefighters respond to homeless woman in Thames River
Just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, London Municipal Bylaw Enforcement Officers reported a woman was in the Thames River between Adelaide Street and Egerton Street.
She was refusing to leave the water because her belongings were being removed from an encampment.
The woman eventually moved to high ground after the London Fire Department arrived.
“She's not in, any danger. London Cares is coming out, and they're going to hopefully look after the woman and her needs at this time,” explained District Chief Jamie Britton.
While firefighters were attending to the woman, they received reports of a canoe floating downstream
LFD is deploying a boat to investigate if there was anyone is associated with the canoe.
Britton added, “The river is moving very quickly at this time and there is a lot of water flow. It is extremely unsafe to be near or in the river at this time. So everybody should stay away from it.”
London Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump shooter requested Saturday off from work and told colleagues he'd be back at work Sunday, officials say
The shooter who attempted to assassinate former U.S. president Donald Trump on Saturday normally would have been at work that day, but he told his boss he needed that the day off because he had 'something to do,' according to multiple law enforcement officials.
Drake's Bridle Path mansion floods during record rainfall in Toronto
Drake was one of the many Torontonians whose homes was flooded during a record amount of rainfall in the city Tuesday.
'I feel like he did not die in vain': Family responds to report on tortured B.C. boy's death
The heartbreak over the death of an Indigenous 11-year-old Fraser Valley boy, tortured and then ultimately killed by his foster parents, was felt by all who knew him.
U.S. eases new border rules for dogs from Canada as Liberals try to secure exemption
Health Minister Mark Holland says he's trying to convince U.S. authorities that Canadian dogs should be allowed to cross the border without restrictions.
'It's this or that': Why some Canadians aren't having kids anymore
Some Canadians feel stuck between a rock and a hard place when considering starting a family, while others are concerned about what their child's future could look like.
Traces of cyanide are found in the blood of Vietnamese and Americans found dead in a Bangkok hotel
Initial autopsy results showed traces of cyanide in the blood of six Vietnamese and American guests at a central Bangkok luxury hotel and one of them is believed to have poisoned the others over a bad investment, Thai authorities said Wednesday.
The guidance for RSV vaccines has changed. Here's what Canadian seniors need to know
Health officials recently changed the guidelines for respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. Here's what Canadians need to know about the guidance and the virus itself.
Musk moving SpaceX, X HQ from Calif. to Texas over gender identity law
Social media platform X Corp and rocket company SpaceX will move their headquarters to Texas from California, billionaire Elon Musk, who controls both companies, said on Tuesday.
opinion How to turn your hobbies into income during retirement
In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some simple steps retirees can take to use their pastimes to earn money.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.