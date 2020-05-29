LONDON, ONT. -- Two men are in custody after a raid on a downtown residence netted over $100,000 in cash and $25,000 in drugs as well as a loaded handgun.

On Thursday, officers raided an address in the 400-block of Waterloo Street and seized the following:

  • A loaded semi-automatic 9 mm handgun with the serial number missing;
  • 51 rounds of 9 mm ammunition;
  • 1 x .40 calibre ammunition;
  • Over-capacity magazine;
  • Three magazines;
  • 174.4 grams of cocaine, value $17,440
  • 330.07 grams of fentanyl, value $82,517.50
  • 20.5 oxycodone tables, value $102.50
  • 25.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, value $2,560
  • Approximately $25,000 in cash

A 26-year-old London man and a 26-year-old Pickering man are both charged with the following:

  • Two counts of careless storage of a firearm;
  • Two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority;
  • Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate;
  • Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm;
  • Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with; and
  • Four counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

They were expected to appear in court Friday.