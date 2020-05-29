LONDON, ONT. -- Two men are in custody after a raid on a downtown residence netted over $100,000 in cash and $25,000 in drugs as well as a loaded handgun.

On Thursday, officers raided an address in the 400-block of Waterloo Street and seized the following:

A loaded semi-automatic 9 mm handgun with the serial number missing;

51 rounds of 9 mm ammunition;

1 x .40 calibre ammunition;

Over-capacity magazine;

Three magazines;

174.4 grams of cocaine, value $17,440

330.07 grams of fentanyl, value $82,517.50

20.5 oxycodone tables, value $102.50

25.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, value $2,560

Approximately $25,000 in cash

A 26-year-old London man and a 26-year-old Pickering man are both charged with the following:

Two counts of careless storage of a firearm;

Two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority;

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate;

Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm;

Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with; and

Four counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

They were expected to appear in court Friday.