Loaded gun and over $125,000 in drugs and cash seized in downtown raid
Published Friday, May 29, 2020 3:51PM EDT
Loaded gun seized in a London Ont. raid on May 28, 2020. (Supplied)
LONDON, ONT. -- Two men are in custody after a raid on a downtown residence netted over $100,000 in cash and $25,000 in drugs as well as a loaded handgun.
On Thursday, officers raided an address in the 400-block of Waterloo Street and seized the following:
- A loaded semi-automatic 9 mm handgun with the serial number missing;
- 51 rounds of 9 mm ammunition;
- 1 x .40 calibre ammunition;
- Over-capacity magazine;
- Three magazines;
- 174.4 grams of cocaine, value $17,440
- 330.07 grams of fentanyl, value $82,517.50
- 20.5 oxycodone tables, value $102.50
- 25.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, value $2,560
- Approximately $25,000 in cash
A 26-year-old London man and a 26-year-old Pickering man are both charged with the following:
- Two counts of careless storage of a firearm;
- Two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority;
- Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate;
- Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm;
- Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with; and
- Four counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
They were expected to appear in court Friday.
