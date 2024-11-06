Caught on camera: Sarnia police say woman returned as porch pirate in disguise

Sarnia police are asking for assistance from the public to help catch a porch pirate.

On October 22, a woman with blonde hair wearing a grey maxi-dress and black backpack rode past homes on Davis Street on a red mountain bike.

Police believe that she was scouting for packages.

After noticing a doorbell camera, police say the woman returned in a disguise and stole a package off the front porch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sarnia police.