LONDON
London

    • Pedestrian in life-threatening condition following serious motor collision in London

    Police on scene of the incident near Commissioners Road and Wharncliffe Road South in London, Ont. on Nov. 5, 2024. Police on scene of the incident near Commissioners Road and Wharncliffe Road South in London, Ont. on Nov. 5, 2024.
    A man is in life-threatening condition after a collision on Tuesday evening.

    Around 6:45 p.m., emergency services were called to the area of Commissioners Road and Wharncliffe Road South for a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

    A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. All witnesses and involved drivers stayed on scene.

    The intersection was closed for some time but has since re-opened.

    The investigation is still ongoing, and information will be provided as police deem appropriate.

