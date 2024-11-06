Pedestrian in life-threatening condition following serious motor collision in London

A man is in life-threatening condition after a collision on Tuesday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m., emergency services were called to the area of Commissioners Road and Wharncliffe Road South for a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. All witnesses and involved drivers stayed on scene.

The intersection was closed for some time but has since re-opened.

The investigation is still ongoing, and information will be provided as police deem appropriate.