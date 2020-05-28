LONDON, ONT. -- Provincial police in Huron County have arrested and charged a Simcoe, Ont. man after they allege he lured and sexually assaulted a minor.

In February, police began an investigation into a possible child luring and sexual assault case involving a 15-year-old victim.

According to police the suspect had sexually explicit conversations with the victim before arranging an in-person meeting.

During that meeting police say the victim was sexually assaulted.

Police noted that the alleged incidents occured months before they were made aware of them.

Jordan Cobb, 37, of Simcoe has been charged with the following offences:

Luring a Person Under 16 years of age by means of Telecommunication

Invitation to Sexual Touching - Person Under 16 years of Age

Sexual Assault

Sexual Interference

Cobb remains in custody and will appear in court Friday in Goderich.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.