LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police are issuing a warning about the dangers of sharing images or videos online after intimate videos were sent to a victim’s family when they refused to pay an extortionist.

According to police a 25-year-old Norfolk resident had been video chatting with an unknown woman they met over the internet.

The victim performed sexually explicit acts over video chat.

They were then informed that the acts had been recorded and that the videos would be shared to family and online of they did not pay.

The victim did not pay and the videos were then sent to their family members.

Police are using this case as a reminder to all residents to be careful when engaging in online video chats.

“Once it's out there, you can't get it back,” said Inspector Joseph Varga in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.