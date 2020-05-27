Middlesex OPP investigating sudden death in Thorndale
Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:29PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:36PM EDT
OPP sudden death investigation in Thorndale Ont. on May 27, 2020. (Jim Knight/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Middlesex OPP are currently investigating a person's sudden death in Thorndale.
Police located the deceased in a home on Leesboro Trail on Tuesday.
OPP are releasing few details at this time and say they will provide updates once they are available.
In a news release, OPP say the public should always be aware of their surroundings and personal safety.