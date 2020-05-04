MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Two men and one woman have been charged in connection with a series of break-ins at multiple car dealerships in London and Middlesex County.

The first incident appears to be one that occurred in the early morning hours of April 17 at South West Auto Group at 1210 Wharnchilffe Rd. S. in London, Ont., where a pickup truck and multiple key fobs were stolen.

Then on the morning of April 25, 519 Cars, located at 1905 Wharncliffe Rd. S. was broken into, with three vehicles and multiple sets of keys stolen.

Provincial police say between April 24 and 29, keys, documents and vehicles were stolen from a number of dealerships, both in London and Middlesex County.

Middlesex County OPP say they have now recovered eight stolen vehicles, over 175 keys and documents after a pair of arrests on Thursday.

The property was recovered after a search warrant was executed at a motel in Mississauga, Ont. on April 30, where two suspects were taken into custody.

Two men, a 32-year-old from St. Thomas and a 26-year-old from Oneida Nation of the Thames, as well as a 31-year-old London woman are each facing a number of charges laid by both London police and OPP.

London police have charged the two men jointly with:

two counts of break enter and theft

four counts of theft of motor vehicle

two counts of fail to comply with release order

OPP have charged the St. Thomas man with; mischief under $5,000, failure to comply with a release order, theft of motor vehicle, break and enter, fraudulent concealment, five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and five counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The Oneida Nation of the Thames man has been charged by OPP with; possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code, break and enter, and mischief under $5,000.

The London woman is charged with; possession of an identity document, fail to comply with probation order, fraudulent concealment, five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and six counts of possession property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and encourage dealerships and companies with fleet vehicles to look at their key storage practices to enhance security.

All three suspects are being held in custody with a future court date in London.