MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- A 51-year-old man has been charged after allegedly confronting one police officer and then assaulting another in the early hours of Sunday morning.

OPP say a Strathroy-Caradoc police officer had pulled over a pickup shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Longwoods Road when he called for assistance.

A man on a motorcycle, unrelated to the pickup, had reportedly stopped to confront the officer before fleeing eastbound on Highway 402.

The male was stopped shortly afterward by Middlesex OPP, at which point a field sobriety test was done as police were concerned the rider was impaired.

During the test, the man allegedly became aggressive and hit the officer in the face. The officer then used his stun gun to control and arrest the man.

The officer suffered minor injuries in the altercation while the suspect was not injured.

As a result, the 51-year-old from Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

He was remanded in custody as a result of his parole being revoked.

He is scheduled to appear in a London court in August.