Terrified witness called father on night of bush party shooting
Braedan Bubb-Clarke told the jury he was 17 years old when he attended the bush party off of Pack Road in southwest London with his friends, including the shooting victim Josue Silva.
He said after a dispute and some yelling between partygoers and his companions, he testified about what he saw, "When I arrived at the altercation it was in the midst of ending...I remember telling them to leave."
Moments later, others warned him about possible trouble and that someone was seen with a machete at the scene, saying, "With the phone calls I received I thought I was in danger, it was like a shock to me."
He continued to say, "I ran into the forest ... I was very worried for the safety of myself and my friends."
Bubb-Clarke added, "After the phone call ended, I remember hearing a loud bang, like a gunshot. My mind was racing, I felt I was still in danger."
The 18-year-old Silva would be found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and he was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Days later, Emily Altmann, 22, and Carlos Guerra Guerra, 23, were charged in the case. Both have pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.
The witness told the jury while in hiding he was so frightened he called his dad to come pick him up. When he came out, he was confronted by police officers.
Bubb-Clarke said when calling his father, "I told him I thought someone had got shot and told him to come get me."
When he saw the officers, he said, "The police had weapons and guns, I was in shock at the exact same time I heard my dad calling my name, I didn't say anything because I was scared."
Later, under cross-examination from the defence, Bubb-Clarke was asked why he didn’t call 911 and he responded in part by saying, "When I was walking out with my father I was panicking and having a hard time breathing."
Wednesday marked the 14th day of evidence to be heard at the trial.
