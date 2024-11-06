Developers sell the last privately owned portion of Sifton Bog to UTRCA

Two developers have formally turned over a portion of the Sifton Bog to public hands.

Drewlo Holdings and Auburn Developments confirmed the sale of 7.23 hectares (18 acres) of land to the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) on Wednesday morning.

The wooded area located along the eastern and southern portions of the Sifton Bog has been unofficially part of the trail system for decades.

Moving forward it will be managed by UTRCA.

“Much of it is an area of national scientific interest as well as provincially significant wetlands,” explained Brandon Williamson, Land Management Coordinator with the UTRCA. “So, this arrangement protects that sensitive ecological habitat, and now it's in our land holdings, so we can protect it, enhance it and remove some invasive species and also restore it.”

Brandon Williamson is land management coordinator with the UTRCA. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

The UTRCA used a $262,000 federal grant to pay for the purchase, improved signage, and additional maintenance.

Willamson acknowledged that the developers sold at far below market value.

“We approached Drewlo and Auburn and over a few months worked with them on getting this deal done. So, it is really great opportunity for us.”

Jamie Crich, the president of Auburn Developments, said both firms have come to agree that the environmentally significant area should be left the way it is.

He added that its ongoing presence benefits nature lovers and developers.

A group gathered to celebrate the official opening of the trail, November 6, 2024 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“We're always looking for amenity features for development and to enhance the city. You know, attracting more people to the city and making it vibrant and grow. It's important. And you need these types of features to do that.”

“Even when we're doing development and having impact on the environment, positively or negatively, we're always looking at the overall positive impact to the city, whether everybody interprets it that way or not,” said Allan Drewlo, the president of Drewlo Holdings.

“So, well, it seems unique from some people's perspectives, this is kind of what we do on a regular day-to-day basis.”

Work to upgrade the trails began over the summer. New access points were officially opened on Wednesday morning.