Developers sell the last privately owned portion of Sifton Bog to UTRCA
Two developers have formally turned over a portion of the Sifton Bog to public hands.
Drewlo Holdings and Auburn Developments confirmed the sale of 7.23 hectares (18 acres) of land to the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) on Wednesday morning.
The wooded area located along the eastern and southern portions of the Sifton Bog has been unofficially part of the trail system for decades.
Moving forward it will be managed by UTRCA.
“Much of it is an area of national scientific interest as well as provincially significant wetlands,” explained Brandon Williamson, Land Management Coordinator with the UTRCA. “So, this arrangement protects that sensitive ecological habitat, and now it's in our land holdings, so we can protect it, enhance it and remove some invasive species and also restore it.”
Brandon Williamson is land management coordinator with the UTRCA. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
The UTRCA used a $262,000 federal grant to pay for the purchase, improved signage, and additional maintenance.
Willamson acknowledged that the developers sold at far below market value.
“We approached Drewlo and Auburn and over a few months worked with them on getting this deal done. So, it is really great opportunity for us.”
Jamie Crich, the president of Auburn Developments, said both firms have come to agree that the environmentally significant area should be left the way it is.
He added that its ongoing presence benefits nature lovers and developers.
A group gathered to celebrate the official opening of the trail, November 6, 2024 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
“We're always looking for amenity features for development and to enhance the city. You know, attracting more people to the city and making it vibrant and grow. It's important. And you need these types of features to do that.”
“Even when we're doing development and having impact on the environment, positively or negatively, we're always looking at the overall positive impact to the city, whether everybody interprets it that way or not,” said Allan Drewlo, the president of Drewlo Holdings.
“So, well, it seems unique from some people's perspectives, this is kind of what we do on a regular day-to-day basis.”
Work to upgrade the trails began over the summer. New access points were officially opened on Wednesday morning.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live election results: Trump retakes the White House, defeats Harris by winning key swing states
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, clearing the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
Harris to concede defeat to Trump in evening speech, sources tell Reuters
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver a speech conceding defeat in the presidential election to Donald Trump at 6 p.m. (2300 GMT) on Wednesday, two sources told Reuters.
'Canada will be absolutely fine': Justin Trudeau, his ministers and Pierre Poilievre congratulate Donald Trump
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win, amid questions about how the federal government intends to navigate a second term.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Donald Trump has a long enemies list, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on it
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Donald Trump's icy relationship with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could aggravate what already promises to be a very difficult situation for Canada, socially, economically and environmentally.
'How to move to Canada' surges on Google as U.S. wakes up to Donald Trump win
U.S. search engine queries about moving to Canada shot up Wednesday in the wake of Donald Trump’s decisive win in the presidential election.
Kamala Harris made a historic dash for the White House. Here's why she fell short.
It was a moment that encapsulated one of the biggest challenges facing U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign – which, in the end, proved insurmountable. A country crying out for change got a candidate who, at a crucial moment as more voters were tuning in, decided to soft-pedal the change she knew she represented.
Woman's killing by male partner in Nova Scotia all too familiar: researcher
As police investigate the killing of a 71-year-old woman in Nova Scotia by her male partner, the head of an Ontario research group on violence against women says the situation is all too familiar.
Liam Payne body moved from British cemetery in Buenos Aires on way to airport: cemetery source
The body of pop star Liam Payne, who died in Buenos Aires last month, has been taken from the city's British cemetery on route to the airport, a senior cemetery source said on Wednesday, signalling the former One Direction singer's likely repatriation.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.