Boil water advisory issued in Hanover

    A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Hanover.

    According to town officials, this is a precautionary measure is due to an adverse water test result at the water treatment plant.

    Residents who use the water supply system should boil their water for one minute before consuming.

    An update will be provided when the warning has lifted.

