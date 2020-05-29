MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. --

Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed late Friday evening, the death investigation at a home on Lessboro Trail in Thorndale is a homicide.

Middlesex OPP were called to the home on Tuesday, May 26, after a body was found inside.

As a result of their investigation it was determined that 27-year-old Sean Collins of Thorndale died in a homicide.

Yesterday, RCMP in Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, recovered the body of 30-year-old Alexander Collins of Thorndale from the North Saskatchewan River. Authorities believe he died from drowning.

Police say there is no risk to the public at this time.