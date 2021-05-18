MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police have released new photos in their investigation into the homicide of Grant Edward Norton, and are hoping for public help.

The 59-year-old Ingersoll, Ont. man's remains were found in the area of Adelaide and Ada streets on July 19, 2020.

A forensic autopsy confirmed the remains were human and that the case was a homicide.

He had been reported missing by family to the Waterloo Regional Police Service on July 12, 2020.

Police say they are making progress, but they believe there are people in the community with information that could help. Investigators believe Norton died in London.

Photos have been released of Norton's vehicle, a black Audi four-door sedan with Ontario plates CDYD853, being abandoned on Oliver Street, in the area of Hamilton Road and Trafalgar Street, on July 6, 2020.

Investigators say the individuals seen leaving the car are believed to have been involved in Norton's death.

London police Det.-Sgt. Sean Travis said in a statement, “Detectives interviewed dozens of witnesses and have combed through hours of surveillance video from a number of sources in the area. We are releasing images from that video now to encourage anyone with information about the people or the vehicle in the images to contact police.”

Anyone with information can call 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.