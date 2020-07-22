LONDON, ONT. -- Remains found on Sunday in a wooded area southeast of downtown London have been identified as Grant Edward Norton of Ingersoll, Ont.

Norton, 59, was reported missing by family on July 12 to the Waterloo Regional Police Service amid concern for his welfare.

London police became involved the following day after it was confirmed he had last been seen in London on July 6.

His remains were located in a wooded lot in the area of Jacqueline and Ada streets in the city's Chelsea Green neighbourhood on Sunday.

The discovery has led officers to a residence at 20 Adelaide St. S. where a search and forensic examination is ongoing.

The Ingersoll man's death has been deemed a homicide by police.

His cause of death not being released, but police say it is believed he died in London.

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information or who saw activitiy near the wooded lot or in the at the home on Adelaide over the last two weeks is asked to contact them.