LONDON, ONT. -- The London Police Service's Major Crimes Unit is in the area of Jacqueline and Ada streets after suspected human remains were located in a wooded area on Sunday.

Officers remained at the scene Monday, southeast of the downtown core in the Chelsea Green neighbourhood, still searching for evidence.

A post mortem is expected on Tuesday and after that is completed London police expect to release more information.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.