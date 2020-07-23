LONDON, ONT -- As London police continue to investigate the circumstances around the murder of an Ingersoll man, multiple reports say he was linked to a known mobster who was recently gunned down in Burlington Ont.

Both the Toronto Star and the Hamilton Spectator are reporting that Grant Norton, 59, of Ingersoll Ont. was a business associate of known Hamilton mob boss Pat Musitano.

CTV News has reached out to both the London Police Service and Niagara Regional Police Service for comment.

London police say they are unable to comment on charges or investigations from other police services.

Norton was reported missing by family on July 12 to the Waterloo Regional Police amid concerns for his welfare.

On Sunday July 19 human remains were discovered in a wooded lot in London’s Chelsea Green neighbourhood.

An examination of the remains confirmed that they were Norton, and his death has now been ruled a homicide.

London police’s investigation has led them to a residence at 20 Adelaide St. S. where a search and forensic examination has been ongoing.

Norton is alleged to have been a business associate to Pat Musitano who was shot and killed in broad daylight in Burlington on July 10.

The Hamilton Spectator has reported that Grant Norton was charged with six offences in June of 2019 following an investigation from Niagara police.

Norton was said to be involved with Musitano in Havana Group Supplies, a construction company under intense scrutiny for its business practices, particularly in the Niagara region.

As of Thursday morning CTV News has not had a response from Niagara Regional Police.