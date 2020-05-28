LONDON, ONT. -- A second suspect is in custody following an alleged convenience store armed robbery Thursday morning in the downtown core.

Police say around 10:20 a.m., a man entered the Circle K store at Dundas and Wellington and walked behind the counter while the second suspect was already inside the store and approached the cashier.

Police say the suspect behind the counter picked up a pair of scissors and removed some lottery tickets

Both men fled westbound from the convenience store.

The scissors were left at the store and nobody was hurt.

About 40 minutes later, one of the suspects was located near the intersection of Dundas and Highbury.

The second suspect was arrested around 2:50 p.m. in the area of Wellington and Horton Streets.

A 26-year-old man and a 35-year-old man are both charged with armed robbery are were scheduled to appear in court Friday.