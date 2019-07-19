

CTV London





Juma Kuol, 53, has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars in the stabbing death of 50-year-old Suzan Jacob.

Justice Alissa Mitchell handed down the sentence in a London, Ont. courtroom on Friday afternoon.

In her sentencing Mitchell said, "Hers [Jacob] was a senseless and random killing. Mr. Kuol was not provoked...it makes this shocking and terrifying."

Kuol was convicted of manslaughter in connection with the July 2015 death of his long-time friend at her Whitney Street apartment.

Jacob was stabbed several times after after a night of drinking with Kuol, including a fatal stab wound to her arm.

Kuol pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, but was eventually convicted of manslaugher in May 2019.

He has expressed remorse what happened, but his lawyer argued Kuol was too drunk to be held responsible for his actions.

The Crown had been asking for a 12- to 15-year sentence while the defence was asking for seven to eight years.

Kuol has already been in custody for four years and will get credit for the equivalent of six years already served.

He is expected to serve four more years in a federal penitentiary.

The family of Jacob did not want to speak to the media, but were in tears as the sentence was handed down.