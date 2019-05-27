

Nick Paparella, CTV London





Closing arguments were made Monday at the second-degree murder trial of a man charged in the death of his best friend.

While the Crown said Juma Kuol stabbed his friend to death, the defence countered that he was too intoxicated to be responsible.

Throughout the trial, Crown Attorney Mark Czerkawski said despite having consumed alcohol, Kuol knew what he was doing on the night he stabbed his best friend Suzan Jacob at her apartment in July 2015.

"The point is intoxicated or not, he (Kuol) made a decision. He went into the kitchen and got that knife. He pulled the fire alarm to get help. He was very much aware of what he had done" Czerkawski said.

Hours later, the 50-year-old Jacob would be pronounced dead at hospital.

Defence lawyer Chris Uwagboe told the jury of Kuol's history of blackouts due to drinking.

He said the accused never showed a murderous rage. “…If he wanted her to die he could have just left her instead of calling for assistance."

The case is expected to be in the hands of the jury on Tuesday after Justice Alissa Mitchell completes her charge.