

Nick Paparella, CTV London





As the Crown nears the end of its case at the second-degree murder trial of 53-year-old Juma Kuol, the jury heard more evidence surrounding the injuries suffered by Suzan Jacob.

Dr. Michael Shkrum, a forensic pathologist, described how the 50-year-old woman received stab wounds to the chest and stomach.

However, he said the cause of death was a severe cut to her left arm.

Jacob was stabbed on July 1, 2015 at her Whitney Street apartment.

Surveillance video of Kuol being booked at London police headquarters was also shown earlier in the case in which he speaks Arabic, says he has AIDS and tells officers he needs to go home because he has to work.

Kuol has been in custody since his arrest and has pleaded not guilty.

The trials resumes on Tuesday.