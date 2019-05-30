

Juma Kuol, who had been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 50-year-old Suzan Jacob in July 2015, has instead been convicted of manslaughter.

Kuol, 53, had pleaded not guilty in the stabbing death of his friend.

The jury began considering the case around midday on Tuesday and finally reached a verdict after three days of deliberation.

In closing arguments delivered Monday, the defence claimed Kuol was too intoxicated to be responsible for the stabbing, and cited a history of blackouts due to drinking.

However, the Crown has continued to claim that despite having consumed alcohol, Kuol knew what he was doing on the night he stabbed his best friend at her apartment.

Kuol will be sentenced at a later date, but possibly as early as July.