LONDON, ONT -- OPP have charged a 22-year-old man with second-degree murder after a person was found dead at a Saugeen First Nation home.

Police say they responded to a call about a disturbance on Isabella Road about 4 p.m. Sunday.

They say a person was pronounced dead but did not say if it was a man or woman.

Officers arrested Austin Cubitt, 22, of Saugeen First Nation and charged him with second-degree murder.

He is to have a bail hearing in Walkerton on Tuesday.

OPP are continuing their investigation and remained on scene Monday.