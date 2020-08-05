MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- South Bruce OPP have charged two people with conspiracy to commit murder after a man reportedly asked for help to plan a homicide.

According to police, the investigation began with a report of a suspicious person on Jackson Street in Walkerton, Ont., shortly before 10:30 on Sunday night.

Responding officers were told the individual was "soliciting assistance to plan a homicide."

Following an investigation, two people have been arrested and charged.

A 25-year-old Brant Township man and a 16-year-old Southgate Township resident are both facing one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Both were being held in custody pending bail hearings this week.

Provincial police say the investigation continues, but this has been found to be an isolated incident and there is believed to be no threat to public safety.