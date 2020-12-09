LONDON, ONT -- It’s a formation being dubbed the “Port Burwell Grand Canyon.”

Erosion along Lake Erie near Port Burwell has led to a canyon like opening stretching from the lake.

In aerial photos that storm chaser David Piano has shared to twitter it is easy to see the change over the years.

The most current photos captured by Piano show a large gaping hole reaching out from Lake Erie into farmland near Port Burwell Ont.

In 2013 the canyon was nonexistent, now it is stretching far inland encroaching near roads and farms.

The exact location of the canyon is not being reported as the area is potentially dangerous, and the public is urged to stay away.

Erosion is not new along the Lake Erie shoreline, however in recent years it has forced the closure of roads and threatened properties.

Record high lake levels and intense wind storms in recent years has not helped the situation.

In November an intense wind storm caused a storm surge in several shoreline communities.

You can see more photos of the ‘canyon’ below along with a video that David Piano produced: