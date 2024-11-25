Easton Cowan point streak delayed by injury, Knights win 15th straight

Missing their entire top line Sunday, the London Knights still managed to keep their win streak alive with a 2-1 shootout victory over Ottawa at Canada Life Place.

Easton Cowan and Denver Barkey sat out due to injury, and Kasper Haltunnen was suspended.

Despite all that, goaltender Austin Elliott stopped 29 shots and stood tall in the shootout denying five of six 67’s shooters.

Elliott is now a perfect 9-0 in the Knights goal since coming via trade with Barrie in mid-October.

Rookie Logan Hawery scored for the second consecutive game, and Jacob Julien and Sam O’Reilly scored in the shootout as London just continues to rack up win after win.

Cowan’s streak does not come to an end, despite missing the game, and if he gets back into the lineup, he’ll have a chance to match NHL Hall of Famer Doug Gilmour’s mark of 55 consecutive games with a point on Thursday in Peterborough.

He’d have a chance to break the mark when the Knights travel to Kingston Friday.

Sam Dickinson’s 13-game-point streak did come to an end as the San Jose Sharks prospect did not record a point Sunday.