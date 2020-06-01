LONDON, ONT. -- OPP want to speak to a person of interest that may have information on the murder of a Meaford man.

Emerson Sprung, 25, was last seen on May 2 at 9 p.m. leaving his family's home on Trowbridge Street West in Meaford on his BMX bike.

His remains were found three days later.

Grey Bruce OPP say Matthew McQuarrie, 34, of Meaford has now been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

On Monday, police released surveillance photos of a person of interest.

The unknown person in question is seen on a private camera at Grant Avenue on May 2 at 8:59 p.m. and again at 9:10 p.m.

This person is believed to be a male wearing a dark-coloured coat with a stripe or logo that extends around the mid-section of the coat.

He was wearing dark pants and light-coloured shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Grey Bruce OPP.