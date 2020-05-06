LONDON, ONT -- The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) is now directing the Grey County OPP Crime Unit in the search for a missing 25-year-old Meaford Man.

Emerson Sprung was last seen on May 2, around 9 p.m. leaving his family home on Trowbridge Street West in Meaford.

Police have not said what has led them to include the CIB in their search.

Media reports say that the OPP were focusing their search at Memorial Park in Meaford Tuesday morning.

Several police vehicles and the OPP helicopter were seen in the area.

On Sprung’s Facebook page a post apparently made by his mother states he is without medication he needs to treat epilepsy.

Sprung was last seen on his BMX bike and therefore police are asking residents to search their properties for one, however an exact description was not available.

He is described as approximately 182 cm (6'), weighing 79 kg (175lbs), slim build, blonde hair, wearing black cargo pants, a black leather jacket and blue shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Emerson Sprung is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP, 1-888-310-1122.