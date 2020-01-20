LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged a high school teacher in connection with an alleged inappropriate relationship with a teenage student.

Police say they were contacted on Thursday about the allegations and began an investigation.

As a result, 45-year-old Dustin Epp of London was arrested on Friday and has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a young person.

Epp was a teacher at Oakridge Secondary School.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 3.