High school teacher charged with sexual exploitation
Published Monday, January 20, 2020 1:40PM EST
Oakridge Secondary School in London, Ont. is seen on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Daryl Newcombe / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged a high school teacher in connection with an alleged inappropriate relationship with a teenage student.
Police say they were contacted on Thursday about the allegations and began an investigation.
As a result, 45-year-old Dustin Epp of London was arrested on Friday and has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a young person.
Epp was a teacher at Oakridge Secondary School.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 3.