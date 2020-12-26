LONDON, ONT -- Positive cases of COVID-19 were identified at two separate schools on Friday, Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says.

Positive cases were identified at Summer’s Corners Public School in Aylmer, and AB Lucas Secondary School in London, Ont.

Health units investigate cases to identify close contacts and only those determined to be at risk will be contacted by TVDSB.

Those contated by letter will be advised to stay home and quarantine for 14 days.