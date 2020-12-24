LONDON, ONT. -- The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) announced several new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The TVDSB is reporting new cases at:

Davenport Public School

East Elgin Secondary School

Eva Circe Cote French Immersion Public School

Glen Cairn Public School

June Rose Callwood Public School

Kettle Creek Public School

Mitchell Hepburn Public School

Montcalm Secondary School (two cases)

Parkside Collegiate Institute

Summer’s Corners Public School

Westfield Public School (two cases)

Only those identified as close contacts will be notified and advised to quarantine for 14 days. A full list of active and resolved cases across the board can be found here.

Meanwhile the LDCSB is reporting a new case at St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in London. A full list of active cases in the Catholic board is available on their website.