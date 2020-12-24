MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 61 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, and two new deaths.

The new cases follow a record-setting day that saw 88 new cases reported in the region, while the first COVI-19 vaccine administered.

Thursday’s cases bring the region’s total to 2,757, with 2,147 resolved and 95 deaths, leaving 515 active cases.

The deaths were two women in their 80s, one was associated with a long-term care home while the other was not associated with any seniors’ facility.

There are ongoing outbreaks at 10 long-term care or nursing homes, eight elementary/high schools and one child care facility.

Active outbreaks also continue at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

There are outbreaks in two units at Victoria Hospital. Those outbreaks have been associated with two deaths, but fewer than five patient and five staff cases.

At University Hospital an outbreak in the 5IP Cardiology Unit was declared over Thursday, leaving outbreaks in just three units. To date nine units have been cleared.

The outbreaks at University Hospital have been associated with 20 deaths, 69 patient cases and 59 staff cases as of Thursday.

Of the cases associated with the outbreaks, 23 patient cases – including seven in critical care – and 20 staff cases remain active.

Southwestern Public Health continues to report high case counts in Elgin and Oxford counties, though Thursday’s cases did not match the record of 47 set on Wednesday.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 37 new, 197 active, 1,045 total, 836 resolved, 12 deaths (one new)

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, 92 active, 565 total, 445 resolved, 28 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – eight new, 82 active, 835 total, 714 resolved, 34 deaths

Huron-Perth – eight new, 53 active, 565 total, 492 resolved, 20 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 10 new, 28 active, 453 total, 425 resolved, no deaths

A new provincial record for COVID-19 cases was set Thursday with 2,447 new infections. Ontario also reported 49 new deaths.