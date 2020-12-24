Advertisement
34-year-old airlifted to hospital after industrial accident in Oxford
Published Thursday, December 24, 2020 7:02AM EST
An Ornge helicopter airlifts a 34-year-old to hospital in Oxford County, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Source: @OPP_WR / Twitter)
LONDON, ONT. -- Oxford County OPP responded to a call of an industrial accident on Curries Road at Oxford Road 14 in Norwich Township.
Shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday a 34-year-old was airlifted to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate the incident.
Curries Road was closed for several hours but is now open.
RELATED IMAGES