LONDON, ONT. -- One person suffers minor injuries after a firearm was discharged during a home invasion on Main Street in Delhi.

The alleged incident took place Dec. 14, at 12:45 a.m. when Norfolk County OPP say four to five people attempted to forcibly gain entry into the residence.

The occupants of the home were able to stop the entry, but one of the suspects involved discharged a firearm.

The suspects then fled the scene in a gold- or silver-coloured motor vehicle and a dark-coloured vehicle. Both vehicles left the area in an unknown direction.

The Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is seeking the public's assistance with this investigation.

If anyone has any information or captured any of the individuals or vehicles involved in this occurrence on video surveillance, they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.