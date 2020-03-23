LONDON, ONT. -- Two London men have been charged after a woman's home and car were broken into over the weekend.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday a woman heard footsteps inside her Duchess Avenue home.

She soon discovered that her patio door was open and her car had been stolen.

About an hour later, the vehicle was spotted travelling eastbound on Baseline Road from Wellington Street.

It was eventually stopped in the area of Adelaide and Nelson.

A 32-year-old London man and a 33-year-old London man were arrested and charged with break and enter with intent, and theft of a motor vehicle.

They will appear in court in June.