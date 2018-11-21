

CTV London





A controversial high rise in the Masonville area has received approval from council.

Third time was the charm for Tricar's proposed building on North Centre Road.

Many neighbours still oppose the development saying the property is currently zoned for medium density.

Tricar has redesigned the building several times reducing from 22 stories to 18 stories to finally 15 stories.

Council ultimately decided the new design was sufficient and approved the project.