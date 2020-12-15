LONDON, ONT. -- Norfolk County OPP are searching for a suspicious person after a student noticed an unknown man standing near Lakewood Elementary School while students were outside playing at recess.

The alleged incident in Port Dover, Ont. took place Thursday, when a student notified staff that they had seen an unknown man on a bicycle taking pictures of students playing.

No description of the male was provided.

Norfolk County OPP is continuing to investigate and is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the male involved.

If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.