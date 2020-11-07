AYLMER, ONT. -- Early Saturday morning ahead of the planned 'Freedom March' a small group of counter-protesters lined the main street in Aylmer, Ont. to show their support for their hometown.

Organizer Dain Couture held a sign that 'Aylmer- A caring and compassionate community' as he paced Talbot Street receiving numerous honking car horns in support.

Everyone at the rally was wearing a mask and they were signing in for contact tracing purposes before being assigned a street corner.

Numerous businesses in town have closed their doors for the day, and some others have decided to shut down during the afternoon when the "Freedom March' is planned.

OPP have warned of possible traffic delays along Highway #3 west of Aylmer during the afternoon and may resort to re-routing vehicles.

