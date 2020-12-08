MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Norfolk County OPP say a clean-up crew had to be brought in after approximately 10 deer carcasses were found along the side of the road.

A 911 call Saturday evening brought police to the side of Windham Road 9, northeast of Delhi.

Police say the caller reported about 10 deer carcasses and remnants had been left near the roadway.

As a result, the Norfolk County Roads Department had to be called in to remove the animals.

OPP say the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has also been informed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.