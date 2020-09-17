LONDON, ONT. -- A two-year-old child is alive after being found face-down in a swimming pool in Norfolk County.

Emergency crews were called to a home on 2nd Concession ENR, Houghton around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after a family member found the child in the pool.

The boy was was immediately pulled from the water and CPR was given.

He was then taken to hospital for treatment.

Police want to remind the public to always monitor children when they are around water.

"We are urging all Ontarians to take personal responsibility for ensuring water safety for themselves and their children which include basic safety practices such as learning to swim at an early age; wearing a lifejacket or a Personal Flotation Device (PFD) while on a vessel or swimming. Young children or non-swimmers should always wear a PFD while in or near the water in case they become in distress. This can make the difference between surviving, or not," says Norfolk OPP Inspector Joseph Varga.