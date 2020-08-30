LONDON, ONT. -- A Brampton resident is dead after drowning at Port Franks beach.

OPP were called to the beach around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police say two people entered the water and did not resurface.

One person was rescued by a bystander but the second person was not located.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday, the body of the missing person was located.

The victim has been identified as Feona Bramwell, 43, of Brampton.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Monday.